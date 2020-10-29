WHY NO LOVE FROM FINEBAUM?

QUESTION: Dave, I am a daily reader of everything you write and post. I appreciate your content, your bluntness and your knowledge of Mizzou football. I know your job is to cover Mizzou. But do you think we will ever get Paul Finebaum to recognize Mizzou as a true part of the SEC with more in depth analysis on the Tigers? He and the SEC channel just do not give Mizzou air time like they do the other teams in the league? Don't get me wrong - they do a great job covering the SEC. Thank You.
MATTER: I don't know. Not really my concern. I like Paul. I consider him a friend. He's been good to me the last eight years and helped promote my coverage and my last two books. He genuinely enjoyed having Pinkel on his show and always asks me how Gary is doing and to tell him hello.
But I've got enough problems trying to get access to cover Mizzou that I can't get worked up about what Paul or anyone else says about Mizzou on TV or radio.
I get asked a lot why a certain outlet doesn’t cover Mizzou more or why the TV announcers don’t talk more about Mizzou. Here’s my general answer: Turn down the volume and stick with STLtoday.com for your coverage.
Paul's show isn't even available on local airwaves in Columbia any more, so I suspect if he felt more of his listeners cared about Mizzou then he'd talk about Mizzou more.
It's the same reason I write about Mizzou football and not Mizzou volleyball or Mizzou swimming. Every indicator we've gotten over the years tells us our audience much prefers football coverage. I imagine the demand among Paul’s listeners is much greater for Alabama, Auburn, Georgia than it is Mizzou.
