 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHY NO LOVE FROM FINEBAUM?
0 comments

WHY NO LOVE FROM FINEBAUM?

  • 0
Paul Finebaum

Nashville, TN - September 6, 2014 - Paul Finebaum on the set of SEC Nation (Photo by Sanford Myers / ESPN Images)

QUESTION: Dave, I am a daily reader of everything you write and post. I appreciate your content, your bluntness and your knowledge of Mizzou football. I know your job is to cover Mizzou. But do you think we will ever get Paul Finebaum to recognize Mizzou as a true part of the SEC with more in depth analysis on the Tigers? He and the SEC channel just do not give Mizzou air time like they do the other teams in the league? Don't get me wrong - they do a great job covering the SEC. Thank You.

MATTER: I don't know. Not really my concern. I like Paul. I consider him a friend. He's been good to me the last eight years and helped promote my coverage and my last two books. He genuinely enjoyed having Pinkel on his show and always asks me how Gary is doing and to tell him hello.

But I've got enough problems trying to get access to cover Mizzou that I can't get worked up about what Paul or anyone else says about Mizzou on TV or radio.

I get asked a lot why a certain outlet doesn’t cover Mizzou more or why the TV announcers don’t talk more about Mizzou. Here’s my general answer: Turn down the volume and stick with STLtoday.com for your coverage.

Paul's show isn't even available on local airwaves in Columbia any more, so I suspect if he felt more of his listeners cared about Mizzou then he'd talk about Mizzou more.

It's the same reason I write about Mizzou football and not Mizzou volleyball or Mizzou swimming. Every indicator we've gotten over the years tells us our audience much prefers football coverage. I imagine the demand among Paul’s listeners is much greater for Alabama, Auburn, Georgia than it is Mizzou.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports