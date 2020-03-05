You are the owner of this article.
Why not Florida?
Disappointing dinner

From left: Christi, Maddie, Grace and Haley Busch catch up after Haley's trip to Europe in "The Busch Family Brewed."

GH: Previously on “The Busch Family Brewed,” we met a bunch of people who live in one house and are preoccupied with whether one of them is about to be married. I sense more of the same in Episode 2.

(Also, I think I figured out what the title of this series is trying to say. I would’ve gone with “The Busch Brood,” which is less redundant while still punny, but I wasn’t part of the focus group.)

Christi and her daughters are in the kitchen, casually chopping cauliflower for dinner, when they realize eldest daughter Haley has returned from France with her longtime beau. How was the trip? Did Clark propose?

BO: Haley, 25, waves her ring-less hand in response. Also, is dinner going to be a huge platter of vegetables?

She blames her family for getting her hopes up. Seems like this is a topic she should have discussed with Clark instead of with her sisters.

“If you’re not going to propose, why take a girl to Europe?” Christi says to the camera. “Go to Florida. It’s cheaper.”

