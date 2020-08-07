WHY SIDE WITH ATHLETES GETTING PAID?

QUESTION: Can you tell me why all sportswriters and sportscasters immediately jump on the players’ side against the NCAA regarding pay, eligibility, etc. I know the NCAA isn't perfect, but in all issues, the media immediately jump to say "pay them", they should sit out if they don't get what they are demanding, etc. I would like to see more balanced reporting.

MATTER: I don't agree that all sports media people are completely on the players' sides when it comes to this issue. I will share my stance, because it's not fair for me to speak for others:

I believe players should be able to profit off their name, image and likeness and there should not be strict oversight from the NCAA. Players should be able to make money off hosting a camp — just like their coaches. They should be able to be paid to appear in commercials for companies and products — just like their coaches. They should be able to charge for autographs. They should be able to profit off their likeness used on a jersey or T-shirt or poster. Don't fall for the NCAA scare tactics that these changes will ruin non-revenue and women's sports. Nonsense. Sophie Cunningham would have made more money off her likeness than any other MU athlete, male or female, during her four-year career. J'den Cox and Ben Askren would have been able to capitalize off their name and likeness. Don't fall for the nonsense that endorsement money will dry up booster money and bankrupt the athletics departments. And if they do impact the schools' revenue feed, is it a bad thing if the head coach has to make $3 million instead of $4 million?