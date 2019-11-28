When Wednesday through Dec. 29; various performance times • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $49-$229 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Stephen Schwartz’s Tony Award-winning musical about the witches of Oz has conjured quite a fan base. And this touring production, which returns to the Fox Theatre, is likely to bring plenty of magic. Fans will have a chance to see the popular show for just $25; lotteries for orchestra seats begin at the Fox box office 2½ hours before performances (two hours before Sunday matinees). By Calvin Wilson