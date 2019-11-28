When Various dates; Friday through Dec. 30 • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much $8-$11, free for children under 2 • More info 314-781-0900; stlzoo.org/wildlights
More than half a million bulbs will light up the St. Louis Zoo at night this holiday season. Walk among dazzling displays while spending time with the animals, and enjoy special food menus, fireside storytelling, carolers, fire pits, family activities and more. The zoo offers a sensory night Dec. 9. By Valerie Schremp Hahn