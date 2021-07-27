Wildwood decides to wait on sales tax for stormwater and parks

WILDWOOD — The City Council has postponed a decision on a ballot a proposal for a half-cent sales tax to benefit parks and stormwater control.

City officials had intended to place Proposition P on the November ballot, but decided Monday to delay that discussion until May, 2022.

In a recent memo, City Administrator Steve Cross and Joe Vujnich, director of planning and parks, said revenue from the tax would fund much-needed stormwater projects, including those proposed by the Watershed Erosion Task Force. That task force suggested that the city establish a source of funding as soon as possible.

Some officials said there would be little time to educate voters about the projects if the sales tax were on the November ballot. And officials already are considering asking voters in April to approve a use tax — commonly referred to as the Wayfair tax recently signed by Gov. Mike Parson and which would take effect in January of 2023 — they said. If approved by voters, the use tax would generate tax revenue related to online purchases.

If the parks and stormwater tax is considered after April, task force leaders would have time to review other funding sources and options, such as bond issues, federal funding, capital improvement dollars and grants to address some priority projects, Cross and Vujnich said.