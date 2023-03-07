Wilkins, Monica J. June 25, 1934 March 2, 2023, Monica Jeanne Wilkins, daughter of Milton Perry Wilkins, Sr. and Ellen Louise Terrell Simms Wilkins (both of whom pre-deceased her many years ago) was a loving daughter to her parents and a beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Born and raised in St. Louis, Monica attended Sumner High School and Stowe Teachers College and pursued a professional career outside of Missouri. Monica passed away due to multiple health challenges. Services: A funeral Mass will be held on March 13 at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 530 South Mason Road, Creve Coeur, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be immediately thereafter at Calvary Cemetery, 5239 West Florissant Avenue. Funeral services will be provided by Austin Lane Mortuary, 7239 West Florissant Ave., 63136. Please no flowers or donations.