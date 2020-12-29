Will Hall of Fame happen for Pete Rose?

Q: I disliked Pete Rose his entire career, but he (should be) a Hall of Famer. Do you think he should come off the restricted list? Would you vote yes on placing him in the HOF? What percentage of votes would he get in his first year, and how many years before he would make it in?

A: Rose has gone beyond the regular writers' ballot, so he would fall into the purview of one of the era committees, which, in the final balloting are populated by many Hall of Famers. One of Rose's potential boosters, Reds teammate Joe Morgan, just died. You have to get 75% of those votes on the veterans' committee side, too. I don't think it's going to happen for Pete, who ironically is more famous for being out of the Hall of Fame than he would be for being in it.