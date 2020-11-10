WILL LA RUSSA LOSE HIS JOB?

Question: Do you think Tony La Russa is going to lose his job with the White Sox after this latest drunk driving incident?
BenFred: It's interesting that the White Sox first comment about the matter was that they were aware of the incident before the hire, and nothing more. If they change course now, that means they will be doing so solely because of public backlash. That's usually not a good way to run a business, but we are seeing more and more of it these days. The La Russa hire was ripped nationally and in Chicago. This certainly won't help. I'm a fan of La Russa's, but this is bad news. One drunk driving incident can be a mistake, a bad one. Two is a sign of an alcohol abuse problem. He has to be able to manage himself before he can be the manager he wants to be.
