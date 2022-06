Bill enlisted in the Army during WWII, joined the 11th Airborne Division and became a paratrooper. He served in the Pacific Theater and was present for the signing of the Japanese surrender. Bill had never flown before he joined the Army. He liked to say that he jumped out of the first five flights of his life. On his sixth flight, he experienced a plane landing! Bill was proud of being a veteran and in recent years, has been honored at many veteran celebrations.