When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard • How much $20-$25 • More info ticketmaster.com
Alice in Chains singer William DuVall is taking a different turn with his latest project. He’s out with his solo album, “One Alone,” an all-acoustic effort. It’s sparse and intimate, perhaps everything Alice in Chains isn’t. “I felt the need to peel everything back,” he said in a statement. “This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist and songwriter.” The first single is “‘Til the Light Guides Me Home.” By Kevin C. Johnson