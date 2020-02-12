William DuVall
0 comments

William DuVall

  • 0
Korn and Alice in Chains

William DuVall of Alice in Chains performs Aug. 23, 2019, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. 

When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard • How much $20-$25 • More info ticketmaster.com

Alice in Chains singer William DuVall is taking a different turn with his latest project. He’s out with his solo album, “One Alone,” an all-acoustic effort. It’s sparse and intimate, perhaps everything Alice in Chains isn’t. “I felt the need to peel everything back,” he said in a statement. “This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist and songwriter.” The first single is “‘Til the Light Guides Me Home.” By Kevin C. Johnson

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports