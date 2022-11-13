Williams, Dorinda Ann

Friday, November 11, 2022. Beloved mother of Christine (Jeff Alexander) D'Agostino, Debora House, Michael (Gabrijela) Stanze and the late Robert (survived by Michelle) Stanze II; loving mother-in-law of Mark Colombini; dear Memom of Alex (Travis), Heather, TJ, Wil, Austin, John, Holly, Eric and Kyle; dear sister of the late James (survived by Judy) Williams; our dear aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, November 18, 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Backstoppers. Visitation Thursday, 5-8 p.m.