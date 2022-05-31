When 4:30 p.m. June 24 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Dr., Maryland Heights • How much $19-$350 • More info livenation.com
Country music legend Willie Nelson celebrated his 89th birthday in grand fashion earlier this year. He released a new album, “A Beautiful Time,” produced by Nelson's longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon. Nelson, perhaps one of the busiest 89-year-olds ever, released two new albums in 2021 — “That's Life” and “The Willie Nelson Family.” His "Outlaw Fest" tour includes Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Brittney Spencer and Charlie Crockett.