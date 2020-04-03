Wine about it

GH: Billy Jr. is sitting alone at a table on the patio at Defiance Ridge Vineyards in Defiance when Christi arrives. “I got us a bottle,” he says. “Figured you’d be thirsty from the drive.”

In an interview, she explains the special bond she has with Billy, her oldest child. “He was the one who went through everything first, being the firstborn. I learned to be a mom with him, and we did it together — kind of grew up together.” As the firstborn myself, I was actually moved by this.

BO: Billy admires the winery’s ambiance. “It kind of gives you a good understanding of what our place could look like, when we build a brewery on our farm,” he says.

The brewery he’s talking about never gets built, by the way, because Kräftig has gone out of business. But you knew that.

GH: Enough about the views — Christi wants to know why she’s been dragged here today. Billy tells her he’s so scared that he’s shaking, which seems to alarm Christi. “How many more bottles of wine do we need?” she asks.

“I came to the realization that I don’t want to play the field anymore,” Billy says. “I just want to be with Marissa. … I want to get engaged.” Christi smirks and rolls her eyes.

BO: In an interview, Christi suggests that Billy knew she would be upset because he had a whole bottle of wine at the table. But also because you were at a winery?

GH: Back at the table. “You’re not going to get engaged,” she shoots back. “Not yet. You haven’t really spent a lot of time.”