Where visited: Tinley Park in Chicago
Rewards program: Wyndham
Cost: $118
More info: wyndhamhotels.com/Wingate
Part of Wyndham Hotel Group, Wingate by Wyndham hotels offer all the basics and a little more. Here, you get free breakfast, Wi-Fi, business centers, indoor pool and workout center. What we appreciated were the larger guest rooms and the microwave and mini-fridge in each room. It was right off Interstate 80, so we could get home to St. Louis or into downtown Chicago (about 30 minutes) very easily. In 2018, the brand was ranked highest in guest satisfaction in the midscale segment for the fourth consecutive year by J.D. Power. This property will be undergoing room renovations from Nov. 1 to March 1.