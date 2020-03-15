Winging it

GH: Here comes another mishmash of B-roll from a zillion different unrelated places: downtown, then Clayton, then the Gateway Arch, then back to Clayton (the Ritz-Carlton, for the second time this episode) and finally to Hammerstone’s in Soulard.
BO: None of these establishing shots is from Soulard. That’s a shame: Soulard is a gorgeous, distinctive neighborhood. I’m not saying that because I grew up there, literally within sight of the Anheuser-Busch brewery. Maybe I am. Yes, this tangent is just to mention that I could smell spent grains from my childhood home, and I watched as the Clydesdales practiced pulling the wagon on the street outside.
GH: Inside Hammerstone’s, the Busches are sitting at a long table, drinking from Kräftig glasses. Billy Sr. is wearing a Kräftig polo shirt. They’re here for the big wing-eating contest, so they can decide whether to also have one at the new brewery as a form of grassroots marketing.
BO: They then debate the meaning of that phrase, making it clear that neither of them knows what grassroots marketing actually is.
“Right at the beginning,” Billy Sr. says, describing grass. “From the ground up.”
Christi thinks it might have something to do with marijuana. Billy Sr. doesn’t think so.
Billy Jr. and Jake make An Entrance, and Jake is wearing a Green Lantern costume with built-in muscles. There’s a K on his chest.
GH: We all know what the K stands for.
In an unnecessary interview, Billy Jr. again points out his intent to steal this idea for the new family brewery “to attract young, fun crowds and keep it hip.”
Cut to the sidewalk, where Gussie and Louise approach, wearing the same clothes they wore earlier at Clementine’s. Outside the bar are two Kräftig posters — which seem to be covering other existing signs. “I’m scared,” Louise says as they go inside.
The Kräftig is about to hit the fan.
BO: Grace’s expression says she is unsurprised by this development. She calls Gussie “a player” in front of their parents and pulls him outside to have — you guessed it — a relationship conversation.
“What do you think you’re doing, bringing Louise here?” She’s upset that they don’t care about her feelings and that they’re going around behind her back. When Grace asks when Gussie started seeing Louise, his response sounds made-up: “Like, a little bit ago. Not long ago.”
“I had no idea she’d be this pissed off,” Gussie says in an interview, despite a previous conversation with Louise about how mad his sister would be that he’s dating Louise.
Nothing is resolved, and they go back inside.
GH: Gussie, who is quick to pass judgment on his siblings’ romances, seems pretty pleased with himself. I’m surprised it took this long for a plot like this to develop, since he introduced himself to us as “a ladies’ man.”
BO: Back inside, we see a crowd shot that doesn’t seem to match this scene. The air is hazy, and the bar is packed with people wearing strange clothes (maybe an ’80s theme night), and there are no tables in the middle of the room. No one is holding a Kräftig bottle, and there are clearly Budweiser labels on several bottles.
Back to the real action, the wing-eating contest starts.
GH: Five competitors are seated awkwardly close to one another at a single table that doesn’t seem quite long enough for what is about to happen. There are Kräftig pitchers and Kräftig bottles and Kräftig coasters as far as the eye can see.
BO: Other than a few people in booths, and the participants of the contest, there is no one else in the bar.
GH: The four other competitors are savoring each bite, but wingman Jake is going full Cookie Monster on his plate of wings. The wacky, costumed emcee predictably declares Jake Fusia (he has a last name!) the winner. The woman sitting to his left glances at Jake's plate, no doubt noticing how much meat he seems to have left on the bones.
“It was great to see one of my favorite bars get that hyped up, and it made me realize that we have to do this at our place,” Billy Jr. says.
I don’t want to discount the excitement of wings, but people may also have been worked up because they were on TV.
Jake is just excited that he will get a wing sauce named for him.