Winging it

GH: Here comes another mishmash of B-roll from a zillion different unrelated places: downtown, then Clayton, then the Gateway Arch, then back to Clayton (the Ritz-Carlton, for the second time this episode) and finally to Hammerstone’s in Soulard.

BO: None of these establishing shots is from Soulard. That’s a shame: Soulard is a gorgeous, distinctive neighborhood. I’m not saying that because I grew up there, literally within sight of the Anheuser-Busch brewery. Maybe I am. Yes, this tangent is just to mention that I could smell spent grains from my childhood home, and I watched as the Clydesdales practiced pulling the wagon on the street outside.

GH: Inside Hammerstone’s, the Busches are sitting at a long table, drinking from Kräftig glasses. Billy Sr. is wearing a Kräftig polo shirt. They’re here for the big wing-eating contest, so they can decide whether to also have one at the new brewery as a form of grassroots marketing.

BO: They then debate the meaning of that phrase, making it clear that neither of them knows what grassroots marketing actually is.

“Right at the beginning,” Billy Sr. says, describing grass. “From the ground up.”

Christi thinks it might have something to do with marijuana. Billy Sr. doesn’t think so.

Billy Jr. and Jake make An Entrance, and Jake is wearing a Green Lantern costume with built-in muscles. There’s a K on his chest.

GH: We all know what the K stands for.