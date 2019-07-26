Michael Smith and Joe Huth

Occupations • Smith retired from the billing office at Washington University. Huth retired from graphic design, but he still occasionally does freelance work.

When Michael Smith and Joe Huth moved into their home in 1986, grass and cinder blocks muddled their backyard. They could see the leftover depressions of a pathway cutting through the space, inspiring them to look for any leftover stone. After finding it — along with glass bottle fragments, license plates and even an old-style washer tub in further excavation — they decided to try something new and start a garden.

At first, they primarily planted annuals — marigolds, impatiens and “other typical flowers.”

Later, they decided to plant more perennial flowers, which require less maintenance, though Smith still spends four to six hours daily working in the garden removing dead leaves, flowers and weeds.

“The garden is constantly changing and evolving,” Huth says.

Smith says they now care for “a couple dozen” varieties of daylilies, bee bombs, dahlias, caladiums and several other types of plants. He has transplanted various types throughout the yard as falling trees changed the shade patterns.

Other times, he and Huth decide to move various flowers because they grow taller than expected or simply because the couple wants a more aesthetically pleasing option.

“Plants are like furniture,” Smith says. “If you don’t like it in one spot, just move it.”

Huth and Smith rarely work on the garden together — “there’s always an argument,” Huth says as he and Smith laugh. They choose instead to work separately and relax together.

“It’s like a vacation for us, really,” Huth says. “Every day we come out and just enjoy. We sit outside every evening until practically 10 o’clock.”

Looking out into the garden, the couple wanted to see a natural landscape. To “keep it like looking like you’re walking out in the Ozarks,” Smith says they tried to incorporate native Missouri plants into the garden.

Jennifer Smock of Missouri Botanical Garden was one of the judges for this year’s garden contest and appreciated the natural feel of the space.

“The space has a woodland garden feel, but still very formal because of the careful plant selection, maintenance and use of color,” Smock says.

Huth and Smith welcome hummingbirds, bumblebees, rabbits and other animals into their space — even seeing a deer and a wild turkey on their front city lawn. What once was cinder, they replaced with stones collected on their trips to surrounding states, keeping their memories close and their garden natural.

“Everything tells a story,” Huth says. “The garden sort of tells the story of the Midwest.”