When Through Dec. 31; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, with storytime at 11 a.m. • Where 15193 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • How much Included with $5-$8 admission; advanced tickets required • More info butteflyhouse.org

At the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield, you can escape the cold at Winter Jewels, an enchanted land with knights, dragons, gnomes and, of course, jewel-toned butterflies. The Butterfly House will also host Supper With Santa on select nights, which includes outdoor seating and socially distant photos with Santa.