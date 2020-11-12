 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter Jewels
0 comments

Winter Jewels

When Through Dec. 31; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, with storytime at 11 a.m. • Where 15193 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • How much Included with $5-$8 admission; advanced tickets required • More info butteflyhouse.org

At the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield, you can escape the cold at Winter Jewels, an enchanted land with knights, dragons, gnomes and, of course, jewel-toned butterflies. The Butterfly House will also host Supper With Santa on select nights, which includes outdoor seating and socially distant photos with Santa.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports