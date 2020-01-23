Winter Opera St. Louis: ‘The Daughter of the Regiment’

When 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Viragh Center for the Arts, Chaminade School, 425 Lindbergh Boulevard • How much $35-$55 • More info 314-865-0038; winteroperastl.org
Abandoned as an infant, Marie — the titular “Daughter of the Regiment (La fille du régiment)” — was adopted and raised by a French regiment. She falls in love with Tonio, a prisoner, and her fathers give their permission when he signs up for Army life. Then she’s claimed by her long-lost aunt, the Marquise of Berkenfield, and hauled off to learn to be a lady. But before the Marquise can marry her off to another man, Tonio, Sgt. Sulpice and the rest of the regiment make some revelations. It’s light-hearted melodic fun (how often do you get to hear a tenor sing eight high C’s in the course of a single opera?), with a happy ending. Winter Opera’s production is performed in French, with soprano Gina Galati as Marie, tenor Isaac Frishman as Tonio, baritone Andrew Potter as Sulpice and mezzo-soprano Joy Hermalyn as the Marquise. By Sarah Bryan Miller