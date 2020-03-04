Winter Opera St. Louis: 'The Girl of the West'

When 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Skip Viragh Center at Chaminade, 425 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much $35-$55, $10 for students • More info 314-865-0038; winteroperastl.org
“The Girl of the West (Fanciulla del West),” Puccini’s opera set in Gold Rush-era California, debuts here with Winter Opera St. Louis' final production of its 13th season. Considered one of Puccini’s best operas for its lyrical beauty and exceptional orchestration, Fanciulla is based on a David Belasco play depicting the drama in Minnie’s life as she runs a saloon while teaching miners to read and write. Her life changes when she meets and falls for the outlaw Dick Johnson. He is eventually discovered by sheriff Jack Rance, who also loves Minnie. Johnson is destined to hang, but Minnie takes a chance to save him from his fate; come see how this operatic spaghetti Western ends. By Eric Meyer