Tilles Park will be decorated with holiday scenes and more than a million twinkling lights in a display that has drawn crowds for more than 30 years. On select nights, mostly Mondays, the park is closed to vehicular traffic for the Winter Wonderland Walk ($6 per person). Carriage rides are also available.
When Nov. 27-Jan. 2; closed Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve • Where Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road • How much $10 per vehicle, $90 for a tour bus; no credit or debit cards accepted • More info stlouisco.com/parksandrecreation