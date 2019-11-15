Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park

Holiday lights are displayed at the Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park in 2016.

Photo by Roberto Rodriguez

Tilles Park will be decorated with holiday scenes and more than a million twinkling lights in a display that has drawn crowds for more than 30 years. On select nights, mostly Mondays, the park is closed to vehicular traffic for the Winter Wonderland Walk ($6 per person). Carriage rides are also available.

When Nov. 27-Jan. 2; closed Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve • Where Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road • How much $10 per vehicle, $90 for a tour bus; no credit or debit cards accepted • More info stlouisco.com/parksandrecreation

Tags

View comments