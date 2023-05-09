Entered into rest February 1, 2023 in Palm Springs, CA. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Wm. Witbrodt, Elisabeth Witbrodt Johnston (nee Loosmore), his stepfather, Tom Johnston, and his life partner, Larry Snyder. Bill was former Director of Finance and Accounting at Jewish Hospital, retired from Washington University as Director of Student Financial Aid, and was a founding board member of Food Outreach. He is missed by many friends, family, former colleagues, students, and neighbors. Services: Memorial Service, Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11 a.m., St. Lucas United Church of Christ, 11735 Denny Rd., 63126. Memorials may be made to Wash. U. Scholarship Fund or Food Outreach.