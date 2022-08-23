Wiz Khalifa, Logic

When 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $29-$109 • More info livenation.com
Wiz Khalifa and Logic have both headlined their own shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. But the rappers have put their heads together for “Vinyl Verse Tour 2022,” a co-headlining tour with Rubi Rose that proves they’re just as strong together as apart.
