 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wiz Khalifa, Logic

  • 0
Wiz Khalifa and French Montana

Wiz Khalifa performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $29-$109 • More info livenation.com

Wiz Khalifa and Logic have both headlined their own shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. But the rappers have put their heads together for “Vinyl Verse Tour 2022,” a co-headlining tour with Rubi Rose that proves they’re just as strong together as apart.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News