 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wok-Flavored Noodles

  • 0

Yield: 2 servings

1/4 pound angel hair spaghetti

2 teaspoons sesame oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for 5 minutes. Drain and set aside until needed. When the chicken has been removed from the wok, add the sesame oil and raise the heat to high. Add the noodles. Let them rest for a minute. Toss 2 to 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two plates and add the stir-fried chicken on top.

Per serving: 251 calories; 5g fat; no cholesterol; 7g protein; 43g carbohydrates; 2g fiber; 3 mg sodium

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News