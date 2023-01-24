Wok-Flavored Noodles

Yield: 2 servings
1/4 pound angel hair spaghetti
2 teaspoons sesame oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for 5 minutes. Drain and set aside until needed. When the chicken has been removed from the wok, add the sesame oil and raise the heat to high. Add the noodles. Let them rest for a minute. Toss 2 to 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two plates and add the stir-fried chicken on top.
Per serving: 251 calories; 5g fat; no cholesterol; 7g protein; 43g carbohydrates; 2g fiber; 3 mg sodium
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer