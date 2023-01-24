Wok-Flavored Noodles

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for 5 minutes. Drain and set aside until needed. When the chicken has been removed from the wok, add the sesame oil and raise the heat to high. Add the noodles. Let them rest for a minute. Toss 2 to 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two plates and add the stir-fried chicken on top.