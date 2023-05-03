ST. LOUIS — Police say a woman was fatally shot inside of a downtown parking garage on Wednesday.
The shooting was reported at a parking garage at Ninth Street and Washington Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m., police say. She was found shot multiple times.
Earlier on Wednesday, police responded to an unrelated fatal shooting in the Central West End around 3:30 p.m. where a man in his 30s was pronounced dead.
No other information has been released by authorities.
From staff reports
