Crime scene tape

Copyright: fergregory / 123RF Stock Photo

 © Fer Gregory

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a woman shot and killed the early hours of Sept. 1 in St. Louis. 

D'Shay Knox, 20, of unincorporated north St. Louis County was killed about 4:20 a.m. Sept. 1 in St. Louis in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue, police said. 

Officers responding to the shooting found Knox unconcious on a sidewalk, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene of a gunshot wound. 

Investigators ask anyone with information is urged to call the St. Louis homicide detectives directly at 314-444-5371 or call anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Knox lived in the 8000 block of Cler Avenue in unincorporated north St. Louis County, police said. 

Tags

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

View comments