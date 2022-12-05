Woman takes in her grandchildren

Case 46:Ms. J has found herself raising four grandchildren after the death of their parents, including her son. She has lived with chronic pain and osteoarthritis ever since she was 22, when she was hit by a drunken driver and broke both of her legs. Despite her health issues, Ms. J took in her grandchildren but struggles to care for them with her disability check and food stamps. The 62-year-old woman wants to be able to provide a loving and comfortable home for her grandchildren, but is finding it difficult because her dinner table is broken and the five of them are sharing two beds. Her basement also flooded recently, destroying her washer and dryer. With limited mobility and no car, getting their clothes to a laundromat is almost impossible. Ms. J said she is asking for help to improve her grandchildren's lives and give them a merry Christmas. Among their needs are clothing, money for bills, beds, food and a washer and dryer.

Case 47:For five years now, Ms. H has put her own needs aside to raise her three greatgrandchildren in order to keep them out of an abusive situation. She took in her 5-year-old great-grandson when he was born, and then later brought the 2-year-old and and 6-month-old to live with her after the youngest had to receive two skin grafts to treat burns caused by the abuse. The 57-year-old had been working but was laid off and now lives on a fixed social security income and federal food assistance. The children came to her with nothing but the clothes they were wearing and Ms. H's family refuses to help her out financially. She's looking for help to provide clothing, furniture, beds and toys as well as a van to drive the children around in. Ms. H has struggled with depression and finances and is asking for help so she can support these children as their only caregiver.

Case 48:Mother's Day is supposed to be a happy day for mothers, but for Ms. T it's a reminder of the day three years ago she was shot in the arm and leg — a victim of crossfire, in the wrong place at the wrong time. The wounds remain and her condition continues to worsen, severely restricting her mobility and forcing her to give up the career she loved working as a CNA. She is a single mother and 5 (ages 5 to 17) of her 7 children plus an infant grandchild live with her in a home that doesn't have gas service because of unpaid bills. She desperately needs the gas turned back on to heat her home and the whole family needs blankets, space heaters, winter clothing, a sofa, table and chairs, and gift cards for food, among many other needs.

Case profiles by Dana Rieck and Sarah Garrecht Gassen

HOW IT STARTED

The tradition of 100 Neediest Cases campaign dates to 1922, when civic leaders formed the Christmas Bureau. The Post-Dispatch has partnered with the program for more than five decades, renaming it 100 Neediest Cases in 1954.

