Women’s History Month

Virginia Minor's grave

Virginia Minor's grave at Bellefontaine Cemetery on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Visitors put their "I voted" stickers on a board posted there to honor the suffragette. Photo courtesy of Bellefontaine Cemetery

When 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Gateway Arch visitor center, lower level • How much Free • More info nps.gov/jeff

The Gateway Arch will honor Women’s History Month by hosting programs about Missouri and Western women. On Saturday, learn more about sisters and suffragists Victoria Claflin Woodhull and Tennessee Claflin, who were the first female brokers on Wall Street. The Arch will also host a program on St. Louis suffragist Virginia Minor on March 21 and on the relationship between Pamelia Dillin Fergus and her husband, James, on March 28. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

