When 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Gateway Arch visitor center, lower level • How much Free • More info nps.gov/jeff
The Gateway Arch will honor Women’s History Month by hosting programs about Missouri and Western women. On Saturday, learn more about sisters and suffragists Victoria Claflin Woodhull and Tennessee Claflin, who were the first female brokers on Wall Street. The Arch will also host a program on St. Louis suffragist Virginia Minor on March 21 and on the relationship between Pamelia Dillin Fergus and her husband, James, on March 28. By Valerie Schremp Hahn