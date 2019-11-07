Women's HOPE Chorale
Tune in to Fox 2 news tomorrow (Monday, November 4) between 9 and 10... am to see a special sneak preview of our upcoming concert "Illumination," featuring the Vivaldi Gloria and Reena Esmail's I Rise: Women in Song. Tune in for our television spot, then you can get your tickets at https://www.womenshopechoralestl.org/.../...
When 3 p.m. Sunday • Where First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 East Adams Avenue, Kirkwood • How much $20-$35, $10 for students/seniors • More info womenshopechoralestl.org
Now celebrating its 25th season, the Women’s Hope Chorale is a 50-voice auditioned community chorus with paid section leaders and the ensemble-in-residence at Maryville University. The “Hope” stands for “Harmony, Optimism, Philanthropy and Empowerment.” On Sunday afternoon, the group presents “Illumination,” celebrating women’s role in music. It features two major works for women’s voices and chamber orchestra: Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria in D major and Reena Esmail’s “I Rise: Women in Song.” Written in 2016, “I Rise” uses the words of four women who have shaped our world with their thoughts and actions: Emily Dickinson, Eleanor Roosevelt, Maya Angelou and Arlene Geller. Artistic director Leanne Magnuson Latuda conducts. By Sarah Bryan Miller