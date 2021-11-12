 Skip to main content
Wonderlight’s Christmas
Over a million lights in the display are synchronized to Christmas music during Wonderlight's Christmas at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The drive through display opens to the public Nov. 20 and remains open until Jan. 31. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

When 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday; Nov. 12-Jan. 9 • Where World Wide Technology Raceway, 700 Raceway Boulevard, Fairmont City • How much $30 per car (up to seven passengers), or $7 per person Monday-Thursday; $30 per car Friday-Sunday; free for children 3 and under • More info wonderlightschristmas.com/st-louis

The traveling Wonderlight's Christmas show returns to the World Wide Technology Raceway after debuting there last year. Vehicles roll along the 2-mile-long route that includes 1 million LEDs set to music synced with a dedicated FM radio station. There are Christmas trees, five tunnels of lights, shooting stars, dancing candy and other twinkling spectacles. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

