When 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday; Nov. 12-Jan. 9 • Where World Wide Technology Raceway, 700 Raceway Boulevard, Fairmont City • How much $30 per car (up to seven passengers), or $7 per person Monday-Thursday; $30 per car Friday-Sunday; free for children 3 and under • More info wonderlightschristmas.com/st-louis

The traveling Wonderlight's Christmas show returns to the World Wide Technology Raceway after debuting there last year. Vehicles roll along the 2-mile-long route that includes 1 million LEDs set to music synced with a dedicated FM radio station. There are Christmas trees, five tunnels of lights, shooting stars, dancing candy and other twinkling spectacles. By Valerie Schremp Hahn