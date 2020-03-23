While the outdoor parts of the World Bird Sanctuary have remained open (check the website for updates), the handlers there have posted daily Facebook Live videos about the birds and even hosted an online auction. Instead of hosting a traditional open house, they switched gears and planned to host a drive-thru bird safari April 4-5: “Stay right there in the safety bubble of your own car while you drive through our sanctuary to feast your eyes on our beautiful birds, and your ears on some great bird facts and stories!”

