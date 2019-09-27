1904 World’s Fair wheel • 264 feet

It was one of the most-loved and remembered attractions of the fair: the giant Ferris wheel, at 264 feet tall, had 36 wooden cars, each one big enough to hold 60 people. After its run in Chicago, the parts were transported to St. Louis on 175 freight cars, said Mike Truax of Fairview Heights, president of the 1904 World’s Fair Society, a group of more than 250 enthusiasts who meet monthly.
At least 80 couples got married inside the cars — one couple on horseback and one atop a car that had been outfitted with a railing. (Car No. 19, decorated for weddings, even had a piano.) A ride with two revolutions cost 50 cents.
The wheel was just southeast of present-day Skinker and Forsyth boulevards. After the end of the fair, organizers considered ideas for what to do with it, and plans to sell it to Coney Island and other parks fell through. The wheel stood in the park until May 11, 1906. That's when Cora Bennett, wife of W.G. Bennett, superintendent of the Chicago Wrecking Co., pushed the button that set off the dynamite that toppled the wheel.
"The noise of the explosion was disappointing," the Post-Dispatch noted at the time. "Classes at Washington University, a short distance away, were not disturbed when the giant charge was set off."
Truax said one of the biggest urban legends of the fair is that the wheel's 70-ton axle is still buried somewhere in Forest Park. That is likely not true, he said. He’s seen letters from descendants of wrecking company workers that say the 32-inch-diameter axle was taken back to Chicago and scrapped, and at least two letters mention that the axle sat around for a few years until the development of blowtorches powerful enough to help cut it apart.
And considering the wheel came to St. Louis by rail car, there’s no reason to think it couldn’t return to Chicago that way, Truax points out. Also, why would valuable salvage steel be buried?
The legend shouldn’t detract from the real story: People in 1904 had never quite experienced a view from such heights. The Wainwright building, christened the world’s first skyscraper, was built in the early 1890s and was 140 feet tall, Truax points out. The giant Ferris wheel would have dwarfed the skyscraper. A ride on the wheel was simply unforgettable.
“It’s like if you go to Paris, you have to go to the Eiffel tower,” Truax said. “If you go to San Francisco, you have to ride a cable car. If you were going to the fair, you had to ride the Ferris wheel.”
The Missouri History Museum currently displays two model replica wheels of the World's Fair wheel.