HOUSTON — Kurt Suzuki homered off Justin Verlander to break a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh on Wednesday night, igniting a six-run outburst in the inning that led Washington to a 12-3 victory over Houston in Game 2 of the World Series.
The Nationals, a heavy underdog in the Series, took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven matchup that heads to Washington for Game 3 on Friday. Game 4 is there on Saturday night.
Verlander departed after walking Victor Robles and in came reliever Ryan Pressly, whose right knee has been giving him trouble for months.
What followed was a messy display of baseball, perhaps the poorest of the season for the Astros, and at the worst time.
Washington wound up scoring six times in all in the inning and taking an 8-2 lead, helped by a grounder that Alex Bregman couldn’t handle cleanly and another ball the All-Star third baseman threw away.
Howie Kendrick reached on an infield single that drove in a run and Asdrubal Cabrera added a two-run single.
Then Bregman made his error on a ball hit by Ryan Zimmerman.
Verlander entered the game 0-4 with a 5.67 ERA in his first five World Series starts, with Houston and Detroit.
Adam Eaton added a two-run homer in the next inning and the rout was on.
The game got off to a flying start.
Anthony Rendon got things going, putting the Nationals ahead with a two-run double high off the left field wall against Verlander.
Bregman then tied it in the bottom of the first inning, hitting a ball even higher and farther to the left. The two-run homer off Stephen Strasburg made it 2-all.
So much for an ace pitching duel early on.
But the pitchers settled down until the Nationals’ late eruption.