WORRYING ABOUT WALTERS

Walters was already on the list of names to know among rising young potential head coach candidates, and he will be climbing that list after this season. He made the right call in staying on board with Drinkwitz, and that gives him that many more connections, because now Drinkwtiz can vouch for him. Drinkwitz would be wise to fight to keep him, and to suggest to Walters that he should hang at Mizzou until THE best job comes along, not just any head coaching offer. To be more direct, the answer to your question is, soon.