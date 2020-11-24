 Skip to main content
WORRYING ABOUT WALTERS
Tigers get ready for fall football

Missouri Tigers defensive coordinator Ryan Walters throws during a drill for the team's secondary at the Aug. 4 practice in Columbia, Mo. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: At what point should Mizzou start worrying about losing defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to a head coaching opportunity?

BENFRED: Great question.

Walters was already on the list of names to know among rising young potential head coach candidates, and he will be climbing that list after this season. He made the right call in staying on board with Drinkwitz, and that gives him that many more connections, because now Drinkwtiz can vouch for him. Drinkwitz would be wise to fight to keep him, and to suggest to Walters that he should hang at Mizzou until THE best job comes along, not just any head coaching offer. To be more direct, the answer to your question is, soon.

