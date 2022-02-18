 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Wrestling at the Chase’

For decades, it was must-see TV for St. Louisans

In a scene from the Khorassan Room for the show "Wrestling at the Chase" in the early 1960's, Bulldog Dick Brower stands over Guy Mitchell in a match refereed by Milo Occhi.

Information from Post-Dispatch archives, Kansas City Star and Washington Post.

When 11 a.m. Feb. 22 • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park • How much Free • More info mohistory.org/events/wrestling-at-the-chase

Ed Wheatley, author of the new book “Wrestling at the Chase,” talks about the rise of professional wrestling from the start of the event in St. Louis in 1959. Every week, hundreds of well-dressed men and women appeared ringside at the Khorassan Room at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel, and thousands tuned in to watch the matches from home. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

