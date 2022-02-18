When 11 a.m. Feb. 22 • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park • How much Free • More info mohistory.org/events/wrestling-at-the-chase
Ed Wheatley, author of the new book “Wrestling at the Chase,” talks about the rise of professional wrestling from the start of the event in St. Louis in 1959. Every week, hundreds of well-dressed men and women appeared ringside at the Khorassan Room at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel, and thousands tuned in to watch the matches from home. By Valerie Schremp Hahn