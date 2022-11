12/12/1951 10/28/2022 Beloved wife of Matt Rigney.

Preceded in death by her father, Bill Wright; survived by her mother, Anne Wright and by her brother, Tom Wright (Jackie). Mother to 8 kitties, rescued with love.

From the many who knew you as a free spirit and unique woman, you are loved and missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Feed My People (171 Kingston Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63125) and Clowder House Foundation (3134 Wyoming Street, Saint Louis, MO 63118).