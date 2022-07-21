 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State of Mind Tour”

  • 0
Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan

When 8 p.m. Aug. 30 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $29-$149 • More info livenation.com

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas. What more is there to say about the pair of classic New York City titans of hip-hop teaming up for this tour together. And what's giving it extra heft is the fact their “NY State of Mind Tour” opens with the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre show, meaning we see it before the rest of the world.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News