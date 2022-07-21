Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State of Mind Tour”

When 8 p.m. Aug. 30 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $29-$149 • More info livenation.com
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas. What more is there to say about the pair of classic New York City titans of hip-hop teaming up for this tour together. And what's giving it extra heft is the fact their “NY State of Mind Tour” opens with the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre show, meaning we see it before the rest of the world.
