The Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School top-ranked football team forfeited its entire season and fired its coaches after the team used an ineligible player and pretended he was another player. The scheme was exposed when it was noticed his arm tattoos matched that of the ineligible player.
Xs and uh-ohs
