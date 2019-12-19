Xs and uh-ohs
Brandon Gregory

Cardinal Ritter College Prep football coach Brandon Gregory calls instructions to his team during the Lions' game with cross-town rival St. Mary's High School at Cardinal Ritter College Prep Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

Photo by Sid Hastings

The Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School top-ranked football team forfeited its entire season and fired its coaches after the team used an ineligible player and pretended he was another player. The scheme was exposed when it was noticed his arm tattoos matched that of the ineligible player.

