Passed away peacefully Fri., June 9, 2023 with his sons by his side. Funeral at Kutis SoCo 5255 Lemay Ferry Thurs., June 15, 10 a.m. Interment Shepard Hills Cem. Vis. Wed., 4-7 p.m.
Yalcin, Enver MD
