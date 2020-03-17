Yard games

First, you may have to clean out the garage to find some of these, or order on Amazon and have them delivered to your door. A good, competitive yard game is a little big exercise, a little bit mental stimulation and fun for everyone. Horseshoes, bean bag toss and cricket are some good options. But we have a few other favorites.
Spikeball: This 2-on-2 game is a cross between volleyball and foursquare. Players are allowed up to three touches before they need to bounce the ball off the net to change possession. It's big on college campuses, so think of this as preparing your kid for college.
Ladder toss: Throw the rubber bolo around the ladder rung for varying points to win the game.
Kan Jam: Throw the flying disc to get a hit on the bucket, in the bucket with the help of your partner, or directly into the bucket (a direct hit that wins the game- it's hard!).