Yash Shelar
Yash Shelar

Yash Shelar

Academy of the Sacred Heart

Grade: 7

Favorite word: Cwm because it shows that even short words can be difficult to spell.

Hero: Martin Luther King, Jr. because he stood up for what he believed in and influenced people by using peaceful methods.

Favorite movie: Most recently, a documentary about the world's best chess player Magnus Carlsen.

Favorite game: Chess because I enjoy playing it with my friends and it requires you to think strategically.

Favorite holiday: New Year's Day because it gives you a chance to start over and set new goals.

Famous person you’d want to be for a week: I would be the CEO of a big company like Amazon or Microsoft because I want to see what it would be like to be that successful.

Food you could eat every day: I recently discovered sushi and it is really delicious!

