“Yesterday” (2019)

In a wonderfully novel concept, Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter who thanks to a glitch in the universe realizes he’s the only person in the world that has ever heard of the Beatles. He uses that to become a pop sensation.

Stars: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran, Kate McKinnon, Joel Fry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Lamorne Morris

Director: Danny Boyle

Rating: PG-13

Box office: $73 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 63 percent critics, 89 percent audience

Award Recognition: N/A

Random: The Beatles' only involvement was allowing the use of their music.

