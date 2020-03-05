Summer Day Camp at the Y provides a fun, safe experience for kids to learn new skills, build self-confidence and make lasting friendships. The Y offers dozens of camps for all interests, including traditional outdoor camps, a huge variety of sports camps and themed camps for every interest — like aquatics, cooking, art, theater, science, music and more. Some locations also over preschool camp. Other features of their camps include field trips, summer learning loss prevention and camps for every interest.

Across 22 branch locations in Missouri and Illinois, the Y runs camp weekly May 28 to Aug. 9. Available for ages 3-17. Full-day and some half-day camps available. Camp ages, types, schedules and prices vary by branch. To learn more, visit gwrymca.org/programs/summer-day-camp.

YMCA Camp Lakewood

YMCA Camp Lakewood’s summer overnight camp for kids ages 6-17 provides a well-rounded experience for campers and gets them outdoors to connect with nature. With a 360-acre lake and over 5,000 acres of forest-covered hills, there are many opportunities for natural exploration and experiential learning, including swimming, archery, climbing tower, zip line, sports, canoeing, cookouts, fishing, kayaking, campfires and more. For more information, visit gwrymca.org/camps/ymca-camp-lakewood.