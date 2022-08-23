When Sept. 11 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $27.50-$32.50 • More info ticketmaster.com
Yola is no stranger to St. Louis, from selling out Off Broadway in early 2020 to warming up audiences for Chris Stapleton in 2021 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Now, after gracing the big screen in “Elvis” as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, she’s headlining her “Stand For Myself” tour at the Pageant with Jac Ross.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
