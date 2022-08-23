 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yola at Off Broadway

Yola performs Jan. 17, 2020, for a sold-out crowd at Off Broadway. 

When Sept. 11 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $27.50-$32.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

Yola is no stranger to St. Louis, from selling out Off Broadway in early 2020 to warming up audiences for Chris Stapleton in 2021 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Now, after gracing the big screen in “Elvis” as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, she’s headlining her “Stand For Myself” tour at the Pageant with Jac Ross.

