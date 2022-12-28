Young, Margaret L.

(nee Ehrhardt) Asleep in Jesus Monday, December 26, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Arthur F. Young; dear mother of David (Tom Tiberio) Young, Julie Young, Jonathan Young, Laura (Steve) Streckfuss and Paul Young; dear grandmother of Derek (Tara), Jennifer (Nicholas), Ruth, Kelly (Brett) and Steve; dear great-grandmother of Matthew; dear host mother to exchange student Makito Masaki; our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois, Thursday, December 29, 4-8 p.m. then taken to Timothy Lutheran Church (6704 Fyler Ave., 63139) for visitation on Friday, 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center – Washington University School of Medicine (4488 Forest Park Blvd., Suite 200, St. Louis, MO 63108) appreciated.