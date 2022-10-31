YOUR DAILY ASTROLOGY | NANCY BLACK

Today's Birthday (10/31/22) - Strengthen mind, body and spirit this year. Domestic delights reward consistent care and nurturing. Rake in bounty this autumn, for family balance with financial changes this winter. Triumph in collaboration this spring, for shared support with your own summer income shifts. Laughter is good medicine.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) - Today is an 8 - Have fun with friends. Allow extra time for traffic or delays. Celebrate traditions and share what you're learning. Get creative with what you have.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Develop professional projects. Investigate career opportunities. Your work is gaining respect. Clarify misunderstandings. Edit and polish materials before presenting. Creativity scores extra points.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) - Today is an 8 - You're learning the backstage story. Investigate and explore. Anticipate traffic or delays. Research a fascinating subject. Educational opportunities arise in conversation. Develop interesting connections.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) - Today is an 8 - Review reserves, manage financial obligations and discover hidden benefits. Maximize savings. Choose purchases carefully. Your efforts produce a transformation. Keep your production rolling.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) - Today is an 8 - Create a romantic illusion. Invent a fun back story. Coordinate with your partner. Let things unfold naturally. Stay flexible and maintain your sense of humor.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) - Today is a 9 - Physical efforts get results. Practice your routines. Profit from meticulous attention to detail. Advance cautiously. Avoid pitfalls or misunderstandings. You're growing stronger. Energize your work.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart without using words. Creativity and playfulness develop a romantic idea from dream to reality. Abandon expectations or preconceptions. Listen and learn.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy domestic traditions and fun at home with family. Perfect your environment. Decorate and prepare special treats. Stay patient despite delays. Clarify communications.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Let your creativity have full rein. Imagination and clever repurposing can solve a puzzle. Allow extra time in the schedule for unexpected plot twists.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) - Today is an 8 - Your actions can get especially lucrative. Your morale gets a boost along with your accounts. Balance for positive cash flow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy your favorite activities. Who do you want to be? Dress for success. Get inventive to realize your vision.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful practices. Contemplate upcoming moves. Realize creative dreams and visions. Enjoy traditions and histories. Connect with a sense of passion and purpose.