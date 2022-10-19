YOUR DAILY ASTROLOGY

Today's Birthday (10/19/22) - You're especially lucky in love and partnership this year. Schedule regular connections for fun, romance and playfulness. Autumn delivers creative wins, leading you to shift winter travel or study plans. Springtime profits fill shared coffers, before summer communications require clarifications. Create delicious possibilities together.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You could struggle to achieve goals today. Inspiration could evade you. Think about what and who you love. Others give you a boost.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Amazing results are possible with a domestic project. Involve family or housemates. Gentle persuasion works better than force. Feed your helpers something

Gemini (May 21-June 20) - Today is an 8 - The truth gets revealed. Check multiple sources. Quick action scores. Share the news through your networks. Focus on immediate priorities. Direct attention toward solutions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical financial matters. Avoid risky business. Don't wipe out savings on a romantic whim. Cover expenses. Pay bills. Quick action gets lucrative.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Ponder personal possibilities. You're spurred into action. You're empowered in ways you may not realize. Accept constructive criticism. Defer gratification. Learn and grow.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get productive in private. Postpone travel, spending and shipping. Clean a mess. Stick to practical plans. Confirm intuition with facts. Organize the details.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Serve your team as a source of stability. Minimize risks and expenses. Avoid controversy or jealousies. Choose private over public engagements. Compromise for solutions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) - Today is a 7 - Choose work over play today. Practical demands control the outcome. Keep obligations and deadlines. Postpone what you can. Get help if needed. Conserve resources.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Go explore without risky moves. Choose the easiest, least expensive option. Follow a practical path. Avoid traffic. Would online research save a trip?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on actions that generate income into shared accounts. Distractions and complications could slow things. Coordinate and share the load. Push together to advance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Support each other around obstacles. Keep your patience with misunderstandings or chaos. Love, action and communication get results. Help each other to keep playing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Slow the pace, especially in chaotic moments. Avoid accidents or mistakes. Juggle rising demands on your attention. Get support when needed. Prioritize health and safety.

