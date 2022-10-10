YOUR DAILY ASTROLOGY

Today's Birthday

(10/10/22) — Good things flow through partnership this year. Give generously for magnifi ed returns. Autumn artistic, creative and communication triumphs lead to shifting winter educational or travel plans. Abundant growth swells family accounts, before your creative story takes a summer plot twist. Together, you're invincible.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — For about three weeks, with Mercury in Libra, rely on experts. Your partner is full of good ideas. Network and grow creative collaborations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Discuss physical performance, health and fi tness, with Mercury in Libra. Streamline routines and practices over three weeks. Simplify tasks. Enjoy interesting work. Take charge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart. You're especially charming, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Creative and romantic projects flourish. Fun arises in conversation. Discuss possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about domestic potential. Communication fl owers at home over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Family consensus comes easier. Teamwork gets satisfying results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig into fascinating subjects, with Mercury in Libra. Solve intellectual puzzles. Write and share your story. Creativity sparks into brilliant ideas. Communicate a balanced perspective.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profitable ideas abound. Creative work pays well, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Find another source of revenue. Lucrative opportunities arise in conversation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a threeweek creative phase, with Mercury in your sign. You're especially brilliant. Determine what you want and articulate it. Discuss possibilities with talented friends.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Productivity thrives in private, with Mercury in Libra. Finish old business. Listen to your inner wisdom. Plot and chart your course behind closed doors.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect and network to advance community causes, with Mercury in Libra. Crowdsource solutions. Consensus comes easier. Pull together and win. Coordinate for stronger teamwork.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Profi table professional ideas abound over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. New opportunities and infl uence arise in discussion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory, with Mercury in Libra. Ask questions. Explore and investigate new ways of thinking. Learn through art and cultural expression. Study new ideas.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss possibilities. For three weeks, with Mercury in Libra, track family fi nances. Implement changes you've been wanting. Collaboration arises in conversation. Make lucrative deals.

— Tribune Content Agency