Yule Log Grog (served hot)

Yield: 1 drink
1 ½ ounces London dry gin
1 ounce ginger liqueur
¾ ounce fresh lime juice
¾ ounce cranberry syrup (see notes)
¼ ounce velvet falernum
4 ounces boiling hot water
Lime peel, for garnish
Cranberry, for garnish
Notes: To make the cranberry syrup: Combine 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup 100% pure cranberry juice with no added sugar in a 2-quart pan. Heat over medium high heat until the sugar just dissolves. Allow to cool, then bottle and store in the refrigerator for up to a week.
• Velvet falernum is a low-proof liqueur with notes of ginger, lime, almonds and allspice. It is popular in tropical drinks. It is somewhat thick and has a velvety mouth feel.
1. Combine all ingredients except the water in a festive mug.
2. Add hot water and stir to combine.
3. Garnish with a skewered lime peel and cranberry.