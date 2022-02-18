British singer Yungblud knows it’s OK to be “Weird!” — it’s the title track of his latest album. The song is described as an urgent and soaring anthem that redefines individuality. “That song is me saying it’s all right to feel like you’re 12 different people at once,” he said in a statement. “There doesn’t need to be any kind of cohesiveness in the way you think or look or behave — cohesive is for a textbook. So it’s OK to be completely full-on contradictions, because that’s the nature of being a real human being.” By Kevin C. Johnson